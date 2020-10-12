IT professionals moving away from Silicon Valley to work remotely face pay cuts

It is still early to know the volume of people who have left the Bay Area or what is happening to wages across the industry as they leave. Some companies, such as Facebook, have asked employees to notify the companies of plans to move by Jan. 1. According to the preliminary results of an October survey of 240 U.S. tech companies by tech consulting firm Sequoia, 33% are undecided about their policies for employees who relocate permanently. About 22% of those surveyed said they are readjusting salaries and 20% said they won’t.