IT sector FY25 outlook: Uncertain macros to weigh on growth, says Prabhudas Lilladher; likes HCL Tech, TCS, LTI Mindtree
The revenue growth outlook for FY25 has been discouraging with Tier-1 companies expected to report below mid-single digit growth on average, while Tier-2 companies are capping their revenue growth to high-single digits.
The Indian IT services companies ended FY24 on a weak note amid tepid topline growth and disappointing margin improvement. While the operating performance of Tier-2 IT companies continues to outpace the Tier-1 names, analysts believe valuations are supportive of selective names with better risk-reward and payout yield.