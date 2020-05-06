IT sector releases protocols for phased return to work

MUMBAI: The government has allowed 50% of information technology sector employees to return to work with adequate safety measures in place, but industry body Nasscom feels companies must take a phased approach with 15-20% workforce initially.

The sector is not pushing employees to return to work yet and in case they have to, companies have put strict guidelines in place. The bigger concern now is ensuring that businesses have some measure of liquidity, which can be aided by tax refunds and policy relief, while companies continue to work from home, said industry leaders.

“We are looking at a staggered approach with 10-15% back to work by end of May-June and, depending on the criticality, up to 20-25% for IT services. For BPM services, it is likely to be around 15-30% during the same time," said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

Another concern for the sector is resuming functions for night shifts that service key markets like North America and New Zealand. “This is particularly relevant for the smaller companies that employ around a 100 people and may not be able to provide employees with enough work from home. This is also why it is important for the government to process any held up payment for these companies," said Ghosh.

While there have been some worries about employees requiring to download the government’s Aarogya Setu app for contact tracing, the sector is largely concerned with ensuring accountability and employee safety at this point of time.

“People need to have the app in order to travel safely to work anyway, and so the industry accepts and aligns by it. We have trained employees on the various scenarios that they can expect during the journey and while they are in office in terms of health and safety checks. We have to be respectful of the required processes to ensure everyone’s safety," said Keshav Murugesh, CEO, WNS.

The rules prevent employees from containment areas to come to work, which is why the app becomes mandatory. Employees are only allowed on company transport and premises wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms. Companies have also implemented security measures that do not require employees to punch in or use any form of physical contact for entry.

“It is also important to make sure that businesses are allowed to thrive in the new normal. That requires efficient telecom and fibre infrastructure so that people can continue to be productive from home. Ensure that power supply is dependable and infrastructure investment is done right," said Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra.

Among measures that the industry expects from the government in terms of enabling return to work, they cited a need for nodal officers to interface between the Centre, state and on-ground executive bodies to ensure that the home ministry guidelines are seamlessly executed.

The industry has already asked the government to extend the tax holiday to IT SEZs for FY21. The government has given a three-month relief to all SEZ units that were approved before March 31 and couldn’t commence operations due to the pandemic. They now have time till 30 June. Nasscom has also proposed a fiscal relief package of ₹3,000 crore for the sector.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated