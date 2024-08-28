Industry
IT sector has survived many tech transitions: Kris Gopalakrishnan on AI's impact
Pratishtha Bagai , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 28 Aug 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Summary
- Companies will perform at different capabilities, will have different growth rates and some may not succeed, says Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys.
MUMBAI : Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys, advises Indian companies and employees to learn artificial intelligence (AI) to stay relevant.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less