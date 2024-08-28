IT sector has survived many tech transitions: Kris Gopalakrishnan on AI's impact

Why are Indian companies worried about AI and machine learning (ML) impacting their workforce and jobs?

AI is the new tool that's available for us, just like it completes our sentence for us. If you want to use AI, start training yourself. Newer technologies always increase productivity. I believe that if you stay relevant and keep up to date with new technologies, then as an individual, you will have a job, and as a company, you will be in the business. In the short term, the introduction of new technology always creates some challenges because you have to retrain and understand how it impacts, and sometimes there is a pause till you understand how to leverage this technology…but that is really what is happening now. Over the next ten years, I am very confident in saying that this will have a significant impact, but what that will be, we are trying to figure out. Every time something fundamental, something impactful has been introduced, the economy has grown faster and more jobs have been created.