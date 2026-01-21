Mint Explainer | Where India’s IT services industry could still find growth
India remains central to delivering IT services at scale, even as entry-level tasks are increasingly automated. The Q3 results offer a view of the pressures, priorities and pockets of growth for the sector.
The $285 billion IT services industry, employing 5.8 million people, continues to navigate an uncertain environment with multiple headwinds from AI to geopolitics. Yet, India remains central to delivering technology services at scale, even as entry-level tasks are increasingly automated.