IT teams reeling under rapid digital transformation pressure

According to the report, the result has been that some systems are clunky. The near-term challenge, then, is to move from reacting to the crisis to building and institutionalising what has been done well so far. For consumer industries, and particularly for retail, that could mean improving digital and omnichannel business models. For healthcare, it’s about establishing virtual options as a norm. For insurance, it’s about personalising the customer experience. And for semiconductors, it’s about identifying and investing in next-generation products. For everyone, there will be new opportunities in M&A and an urgent need to invest in capability building.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}