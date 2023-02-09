IT cos to axe 2,500 new hires who flunked screening tests
Indian software service providers may let go of around 2,500 recent recruits for failing screening tests mere months after they were onboarded
Indian software service providers may let go of around 2,500 recent recruits for failing screening tests mere months after they were onboarded, even as some industry experts claimed the downsizing resulted from companies taking on more people than they needed during the pandemic.
