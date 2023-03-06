ITES, BPO sectors drive demand for women in workforce2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:25 PM IST
- ITES, BPO sectors accounted for 36% of the overall jobs in February 2023, up from 30% in the same month last year.
The information technology-enabled services (ITES) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors are driving demand for women in the workforce in India. According to a report published today by job search platform foundit (formerly Monster), the two sectors accounted for 36% of the overall jobs in February 2023, up from 30% in the same month last year.
