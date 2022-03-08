Jobs for women in IT sector to emerge in coming months: Monster.com

Jobs for women in IT sector to emerge in coming months: Monster.com2 min read . 03:04 PM IST
- According to Monster.com, organisations are increasingly looking to hire women to bring about innovation, efficiency, and equality in the workplace
NEW DELHI: The highest share of demand for women in workforce is currently held by the ITeS/BPO (30%) industry, followed by IT/software (24%) and banking/accounting/financial services (13%), as per data from Monster.com, a Quess Corp company. Currently, there are over 85 lakh active women job seekers and around 7,800 women specific jobs recorded on Monster.com.
While the data reflects the current demand in jobs for women, it is also indicative of emerging industries and related roles that could witness a spike in women’s participation in the months to come. The IT/software industry is set to emerge as a sector with demand by recruiters as well as job seekers aligning with a similar share percentage.
The highest share of total women job seekers has been seen in the IT/software industry, as per job seeker behaviour on Monster.com. The banking/accounting/financial Services industry holds the second largest share at 16%. These trends indicate a clear shift to more and more female professionals showing interest in new-age tech dominated markets and non-traditional job roles.
Women in tech and leadership roles have witnessed growing prominence over the years with businesses realising the importance of equitable hiring in the workplace. Industries such as education (9%), ITes/BPO (5%), hospitals/healthcare/diagnostics (4%) are also among the top 10 industries most sought after by women job seekers.
“Female representation, especially in top management roles, is crucial as it paves the way for a more equitable and productive workforce in the country’s fast changing employment market. We have observed that tech-enabled industries such as ITeS, BPO, and banking, to name a few, have witnessed a higher share of women among others. Moreover, it is important to remember that skilling and nurturing talent at a young age while providing equal opportunities to all lies at the core of creating a gender-inclusive workplace," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com.
