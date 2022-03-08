Jobs for women in IT sector to emerge in coming months: Monster.com

“Female representation, especially in top management roles, is crucial as it paves the way for a more equitable and productive workforce in the country’s fast changing employment market. We have observed that tech-enabled industries such as ITeS, BPO, and banking, to name a few, have witnessed a higher share of women among others. Moreover, it is important to remember that skilling and nurturing talent at a young age while providing equal opportunities to all lies at the core of creating a gender-inclusive workplace," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}