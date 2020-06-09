Karnataka’s STPI units exported 36,459 crore during covid-19 lockdown

The STPI Bengaluru centre was set up in 1991 and today it has four sub centres in Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal under its jurisdiction. Exports from Karnataka has grown from ₹5.6 crore in 1991-92 to ₹174,894 crore in 2018-19, which is 41% of the total current national exports. The units of STPI have generated employment of 6.84 lakh.