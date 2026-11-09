Kochi Metro: Pink Line to feature dual-sided road access at 10 of its 11 stations — Check top updates of the project

Construction on the Kochi Metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension, Pink Line, is set to accelerate, with approximately 70% of the viaduct already completed and track laying poised to begin, according to The Hindu report.
Official sources told The Hindu that pending work across all 11 stations will gather momentum to meet the revised August 2027 completion deadline.
Contrary to the perception that commuters would face limited access, The Hindu reported that 10 out of the 11 upcoming stations will feature entry and exit points on both sides of the road.
The only exception to the dual access is the Smart City terminal station. According to the publication, this final station will have an entry and exit solely on the right-hand side, with a foot overbridge planned to help the public access the platform.
The Hindu reported that entry and exit work at the Chittetukara station is fully complete on both sides of the road, while the left-hand side of the KINFRA Park station is also finished.
At the Vazhakkala station, the publication said that right-hand structural work is complete and that architectural work has already begun.
According to the report, left-side structural work at both the Civil Station Junction and Cochin SEZ stations is on track to be finished by the first week of December.
Foundation work for the entry and exit at the Chembumukku station, which was facing acquisition delays, is now complete, with the remaining work set to speed up on both sides of the road, The Hindu reported.
Metro officials told The Hindu that similar land acquisition issues delayed the right-hand-side entry and exit works at Palarivattom Junction and Padamugal stations. However, the required plots for these two locations are expected to be acquired by the end of December.
According to The Hindu, pre-fabricated structures are being prepared at the casting yard and will soon be transported by lorry and launched at the respective stations.
Once in place, this phase will be followed by architectural finishing, track laying, and the installation of signals, telecommunications, lifts, and escalators, according to the publication.
The Pink Line route will begin at Palarivattom Junction, followed by stations at Alinchuvadu, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamugal, Civil Station Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittettukara, KINFRA Park, Infopark, and culminating at Smart City.
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