Laptop sales stagnate as enterprise deals slow

Harmeet Singh Walia, senior analyst at Counterpoint India, said that the pandemic had fuelled a dramatic growth in demand for laptops and other devices in 2020 and 2021, as remote work became the norm. Once the pandemic ebbed, demand for laptops, particularly the pricier ones, subdued. “If you look at various price brackets, only the price ranges of sub-$200 and $600-800 in laptops saw marginal growth in shipments. Other categories, which include $200-400, $400-600 and above $800 remained practically the same in terms of shipments. This shows that there’s no significant organic growth in laptops, and that the pandemic-induced slowdown in laptop demand is persistent," he said.