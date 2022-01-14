Limited talent pool hurts hiring by IT services firms

“The Americas still account for 65% of GCCs in India, but we see that the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) slice has grown by 7% over the last two years. There are 350-400 EMEA GCCs operating in India, accounting for nearly 30% of the installed GCC base. The EMEA region also brings in more industry variety with GCCs from retail, transportation, construction, heavy engineering, and chemical and minerals. We continue to see more GCC setups coming from Europe to establish tech and shared services centres of excellence in India. In the journey towards a three million workforce in 2025, GCCs will put up a tighter and wider fight against the IT services sector," the Xpheno report said.

