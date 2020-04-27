MUMBAI: Run-the-business projects will witness pricing pressure for information technology (IT) companies even as they continue to drive business during weak-demand quarters that is likely in the near term.

The top three Indian IT companies that have announced results so far have indicated that while new projects will be difficult to come by, existing clients and operations, to keep businesses running, will be growth drivers which is why companies have been collaborating with customers to retain contracts.

Run-the-business operations refer to services that IT customers need to stay functional despite the absence of fresh demand.

“We see new-development projects cut or pushed back while run-the-business spending will likely see significant pricing pressure. Along with decline in revenue growth, we have also factored in some margin pressure (despite a depreciated rupee/ dollar, lack of salary increments, lower travel spending), which is going to come from lower pricing, lower utilization and higher costs of delivery due to remote working," noted brokerage Nirmal Bang in a recent report on the impact of covid-19 on the IT sector.

Companies are now compelled to seek revenue opportunities within existing projects due to demand pressure they foresee for the next two quarters. This includes modernisation and automation of services apart from moving existing systems to cloud. But with budgets frayed, clients have been seeking discounts and deferments in these segments as well.

“We already see instances of budget reductions, cuts in discretionary spend, request for temporary discounts and pricing pressure, and restructuring of existing expense. On the run side of the business, obviously, we see request coming in for higher efficiency, this does result into a lower value," noted Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, chief executive and managing director, Wipro Ltd during a post earnings call.

Typically, it takes about one-to-two quarters to initiate new projects complete with assessments of client requirement and resources. Whereas renewals or extensions of projects with take shorter time as there is a pre-existing framework of service-level agreements and background checks between companies. Also, new engagements will be delayed due to travel restrictions globally even as companies have successfully rolled out remote execution of previously initiated projects during the lockdown.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported new projects in the fourth quarter of FY20, with international clients across travel and tourism, real estate, manufacturing sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. But TCS is concerned about cancellations over deferments for now. “It isn’t unlikely for delayed starts and deferments to happen due to the lockdown. We understand the concerns and will stay engaged with customers to see how to work around it," said V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, TCS. The company has factored for peak revenue hit due to the pandemic in Q1 FY21.

However, as noted by Wipro, TCS and Infosys, the companies are taking case specific calls on the level of discounts/ deferments that they can handle basis their relationship with clients.

