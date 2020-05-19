MUMBAI: Nasscom in partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Tuesday launched an on-demand Artificial Intelligence (AI) courseware. This is aimed at enhancing AI readiness among the people in the country, especially in the backdrop of challenges thrown by covid-19 and the lockdown.

The courseware will be available under the Nasscom FutureSkills initiative and will allow individuals to upskill themselves.

Nasscome FutureSkills has curated deep learning programmes for its partner ecosystem which will be available for free.

The Foundational Artificial Intelligence course from SkillUp Online, is aligned to the industry’s recommended Foundation AI curriculum--retail price ₹6,800--and is free for everyone. The Foundational Big Data Analytics course from Digital Vidya--priced at ₹5,000--will also be soon made available free of cost. Besides deep skilling, the website will include microlearning content on AI as quick knowledge bytes.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, MEITY, said, “COVID -19 has thrown unprecedented challenges for the world and industries alike. While we continue to fight these challenges as a nation, it’s important to use this opportunity to upgrade our skills, in order to remain industry relevant and future ready."

Going forward, Nasscom plans to provide learning modules on other technologies such as Big Data, IoT, cybersecurity, along with live webinars for participants to create more interactive learning on these themes.

While the industry migrates to adopting processes wherein employees work from home, there is a greater need for them to continue efforts in enhancing skill sets to remain future ready.

Sharing her thoughts on the programme, Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom, said, "Through NASSCOM and MeitY’s `Unlock your skills during the lockdown’ campaign, we would encourage all stakeholders to use this opportunity of working from home to upskill themselves in the skills of the future. We are confident that together we will be able to overcome this phase and emerge stronger post the crisis."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated