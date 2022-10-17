Why global headwinds will hurt Tier-II IT cos more

In the last few quarters, Indian IT services companies have been facing a decline in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin, a key measure of profitability. Tier-I companies saw their EBIT margin reduce by an average of 1.7 percentage points in the June-ended quarter on a sequential basis, while tier-II companies saw a fall of around 1.1 percentage points, according to ICICI Securities. (Not all companies in the analysis have reported September-quarter earnings yet.) However, tier-I companies have a bigger cushion. Even after the drop, the top five IT companies have a 5-percentage-point EBIT margin advantage over tier-II companies.