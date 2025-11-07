David beats Goliath again: How mid-tier IT firms are outpacing India’s tech giants
Jas Bardia 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 02:33 pm IST
Summary
For the second straight year, mid-tier IT firms like LTIMindtree, Coforge, and Persistent are on track to grow faster and earn higher margins than TCS and Infosys.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For the second year running, India’s mid-tier IT firms are expected to outpace the sector’s giants in FY26—posting faster growth, stronger margins, and healthier order books despite weak global tech spending.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story