Microsoft India is hiring freshers. Check eligibility criteria, other details

American tech giant Microsoft is hiring engineering graduates for its various campuses located in India. The eligibility criteria set by the company includes B. Tech / M. Tech / MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field with a minimum CGPA of 7.5/10 and the applicant should be in the batch of 2022. The successful candidates will be placed in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida campuses according to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Software engineer at Microsoft: Eligibility criteria and other details The applicants should be able to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

Software engineer at Microsoft: Eligibility criteria and other details The applicants should be able to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

Consider customer's perspective and experiences when implementing solutions.

Demonstrate the ability to deliver tasks on time; also exhibit the ability to adapt to change.

Provide estimates; author validation tests; provide timely issue resolutions.

Communicate effectively to surface progress, risks and help needed within the project team.

Roles and Responsibilities:

• Planning:

Understanding customer requirements.

Assisting with project planning, scoping, prioritization.

Providing estimates;Identifying task ownership.

• Design:

o Creating simple, flexible and comprehensive designs.

o Providing and soliciting design feedback.

• Implementation:

o Writing quality code at source.

o Authoring validation tests; Providing timely issue resolutions.

The company said that all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances.

*For further details click here