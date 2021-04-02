Microsoft mitigates issue with 365 services

The company is validating the recovery of the downstream Microsoft 365 services

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has mitigated an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

Domain Name System (DNS) is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely used Teams workplace messaging app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.