Mid-cap IT companies fare better than large peers in Q4

The brokerage firm said the numbers were relatively better because Q4 was not fully impacted by the lockdown-related supply side challenges which started to emerge around second half of the month of March. "In addition, these companies have a higher share of onshore delivery as compared to tier I techs. Thereby, given the relative ease of work-from-home in onshore locations, the companies would have got impacted much lesser due to the supply side issues," it said.