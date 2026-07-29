Scale isn’t sexy anymore: How mid-cap IT challengers are winning the AI era

Persistent Systems, an Indian technology services company, had an eye on the German firm Nagarro for a few years.
The digital engineering firm with over 300 customers in Europe first came into the limelight after private equity player Warburg Pincus explored a potential buyout in late 2024—the Munich-based company’s board rejected the offer.
That footprint in the continent also interested Sandeep Kalra, the executive director and chief executive of Persistent Systems. In June this year, the German company’s board supported a transaction proposed by the Indian company and an agreement was signed. Nagarro would combine with Persistent Systems for $1.3 billion.
Kalra’s company secured about a 21% stake in Nagarro through an agreement with its founding shareholder and launched a voluntary public takeover offer for all remaining shareholders. If the acquisition goes through, it would add over a billion dollars to Persistent Systems’ revenue—the company generated $1.7 billion in 2025-26.
“We have been competing with larger players. We had the capability, the agility, but lacked the global footprint,” Kalra told Mint over an MS Teams call. “Now we have the nimbleness of a smaller company and the turf has equalized on the scale and presence sides.”
A few months earlier, Coforge made an even bigger bet, acquiring California-based Encora in a $2.35 billion deal, which the company claims has enabled it to “create a $2 billion artificial intelligence (AI)-led engineering, data engineering, and cloud engineering platform.” Mphasis, meanwhile, acquired Theory and Practice, an AI decisioning company from Vancouver.
In regular times, these deals might have been seen as business as usual. Coming as they are in a turbulent, AI-led disruptive era, they are more than just any buyout. They point to a newfound confidence among mid-tier IT services providers to scale their operations.
Mid-tier companies are also growing faster and seem willing to take more risks than their larger peers.
In 2025–26, the large firms—TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech—together generated around $80 billion, but growth was muted, ranging from flat to mid-single digits. In contrast, mid-tier players—Coforge, Persistent Systems, Mphasis and Hexaware—delivered around $7 billion in revenue, growing at double-digit rates, with Coforge surging nearly 30% compared to the previous year.
By pivoting quickly to AI-led delivery and outcome-based contracts, these firms are winning $50–100 million deals once reserved for the giants. And right now, this cohort appears better placed to ride the disruptive AI wave.