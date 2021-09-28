Mid-sized IT firms benefit from focus on specific sectors, flexibility

Many mid-sized firms have also outperformed larger peers both in terms of revenue growth and stock price. LTI’s dollar revenues grew 20.4% in the June quarter from a year earlier and the share price has surged about 136% in the past year. Persistent’s dollar revenue grew 27.3% from a year earlier, while the scrip has risen over 180% in one year. In comparison, larger peers posted relatively muted revenue growth. TCS’s share price rose about 58%, while Infosys was up 70% in the past year.