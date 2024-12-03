Will a weaker rupee impact IT services?

A weaker rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar will boost exports (even as it makes imports dearer), giving a leg-up to the IT services businesses in India. In the past six months, the rupee has declined by 1.7% versus the dollar. A decline in the rupee enhances earnings of IT services exporters, as about 70% of their revenue comes from the US. For every 100 basis point (bp) change in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, the margins and net profit of IT services companies are impacted positively. While currency depreciation will make exports more competitive, a lot depends on demand and related trade policies as well.