Mint Primer | IT services: When will the tide turn?

Will FY25 be better than the last fiscal?

Leaders across companies believe this fiscal will be better than the previous one. However, global IT spending continues to be cautious. According to Gartner, worldwide IT spending is expected to total $5.26 trillion in 2024, an increase of 7.5% from 2023. But this is a decrease from the previous quarter’s forecast of 8% growth. Contract backlogs going back to the third quarter of 2023 are being cleared only now, and there will be a larger rush towards the end of the year to make up for the slow start. This means Q2 could also see muted growth, before spending picks up in the second half of this financial year.