Mint Primer | Let the good times roll: IT services eye a better future

Is global IT spending increasing?

Worldwide IT spending on software, services, data centre systems, devices etc is expected to total $5.06 trillion in 2024, an increase of 8% from 2023, according to analyst firm Gartner. This is an increase from the previous quarter’s forecast of 6.8% growth and puts worldwide IT spending on track to surpass $8 trillion well before the end of the decade. IT services alone will grow by 9.7% to $1.52 trillion this year. In the domestic market in India, Information technology spending is estimated to record a double-digit growth of 13.2% in 2024, totalling $138.9 billion, up from $122.6 billion in 2023.