Can you truly be insulated?

Theoretically, no. But it is possible to keep yourself reasonably resilient. Advanced users often do critical work offline—in case of faulty updates or a cyberattacker trying to gain access, their device is siloed from all networks until the said work is completed and saved on an external, offline storage device. Even when online, one important thing is to not enable auto-updating of software in the background as you work. Another good practice is to try using multiple devices based on different software platforms—even if one goes down, it’s unlikely that every system will crash at the same time.