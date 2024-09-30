Industry
Mint Primer | Accenture’s gain: Will it ripple into Indian IT firms?
Summary
- The $260-billion Indian IT services industry was cautiously optimistic about this fiscal being better than the previous one. Proof of better times came from bellwether Accenture, which provided solace with its numbers and guidance.
Accenture’s earnings report, announced last week, has boosted market sentiment on a rosy outlook for the $260 billion Indian IT services sector. But gains will take longer to materialize. Mint analyses what lies ahead for the sector:
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more