Mint Primer | Accenture’s gain: Will it ripple into Indian IT firms?

Which were the areas of growth?

Growth was positive across most verticals, though banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hi-tech and telecom declined. What excited the market was the AI business. Accenture ended FY24 with GenAI order inflows of $3 billion, and $900 million revenue. This is a huge jump from the $300 million in order inflows and $100 million in GenAI revenues in FY23. Q4 alone saw new GenAI deals worth $1 billion. Also, proofs of concept (PoCs) of around $1 million each have now been translated into actual deals, with an average size of around $10 million. This is expected to pick up pace in FY25.