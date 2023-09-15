Monetizing generative AI: Smaller models target wider accessibility3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Industry insiders see this as a natural progression to monetizing generative AI technologies, making them more widely accessible
While Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are advancing work on large language models (LLMs) that power mainstream generative AI (artificial intelligence), a few others are gearing up to deploy small AI models, which are likely to reach the consumers sometime in 2024.
