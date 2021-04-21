More organizations in India using third parties to manage their IT needs: report

BENGALURU: Indian enterprises will continue to invest in digital transformation and partner with third-party IT service providers to take advantage of the new market opportunities, according to the 2021 Global Managed Services Report by NTT.

Currently, 74.6% of organizations in India have more than 25% of their information technology (IT) infrastructure being managed by service providers. “And while this number will drop slightly to 72% over the next 18 months, the percentage of organizations who expect to have 75% or more of their IT managed by third parties will more than double from 12% to 28%," the report said.

Cyber security is ranked only sixth of 12 technology priorities, behind improved IT service delivery, cloud solutions, technology consolidation/integration, digital transformation, and software lifecycle management.

Globally, 41.7% of organizations who have at least three-quarters of their IT currently managed by third parties have pivoted technology focus to take advantage of the market opportunity or ability to scale, the report stated. This compares to those who have little to none of their IT managed by third parties where only 25.7% have pivoted technology focus.

Service providers also ensure priorities such as business efficiency, speed and agility are aligned and addressed, helping organizations pivot and take advantage of new opportunities as they arise. “This is done through their insightful recommendations, driving the use of the latest technology services, as well as an approach to co-innovation that sees the transfer of knowledge and learning to the organization," the report said.

