More organizations in India using third parties to manage their IT needs: report

Currently, 74.6% of organizations in India have more than 25% of their information technology (IT) infrastructure being managed by service providers. “And while this number will drop slightly to 72% over the next 18 months, the percentage of organizations who expect to have 75% or more of their IT managed by third parties will more than double from 12% to 28%," the report said.

