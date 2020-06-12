MUMBAI: TeamViewer, a secure remote connectivity solutions, has collaborated with the Nasscom for its small and medium enterprises advantage program.

The program is designed to build a robust ecosystem for growth and development for SMEs. Nasscom members can now access TeamViewer’s remote connectivity technologies and licenses, including asset management and augmented reality based video support solutions at exclusive prices.

The IT industry expects some spike in interest from SMEs in automating shop floor and logistics with the regulatory push from the government.

According to MNC IT service providers, even before covid-19 there had been some accelerated adoption of automation by small and medium businesses. In the post-covid-19 scenario, they have been forced to scale faster to meet the demands of a decentralized workforce.

SMEs are now scaling digital transformation journeys that require years in a matter of weeks to cope with the changes in the business environment. A lot of these innovations involve automation and Internet of things solutions to reduce human dependency on the shop floor for critical activity.

“At TeamViewer, enabling people and businesses to continue to be productive, even in the current difficult situation, is the core of our business... With our solutions for remote working and remote support companies can ensure business continuity and support their employees efficiently," said Krunal Patel - Director and Head of Business, India and South Asia.

Remote work has become the new normal, making it indispensable for businesses to adapt to available tools and solutions to execute a robust business continuity plan, said Gaurav Hazra, Senior Director & Head - India Markets at Nasscom. "With the intent to build a conducive business environment for our SME members and commitment to support them through these trying times, I am delighted to collaborate with TeamViewer'" he said.

