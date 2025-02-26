Tale of contrasts in tech growth, Nasscom count
Summary
- These revised numbers imply that in March 2024, the IT industry grew from $244.6 billion a year earlier to $268.8 billion-- a steep 9.9% growth -- and added 300,000 people
The performance of India's technology companies seems to be at variance with the latest count by the industry's apex body. While Nasscom has projected a meagre 5.1% growth for the industry in FY25, a year when the Big Five of the IT industry have fared well, its revised estimate for FY24 pegged growth at nearly 10%, when the same companies had reported their weakest growth ever.