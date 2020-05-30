Nasscom launches coronavirus tech platform for Karnataka

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) on Saturday announced the successful delivery of an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for Karnataka.

As part of the launch, Nasscom has provided the first set of dashboards to be used by the state government and will add more in the coming weeks, the industry body said in a statement.

The multi-faceted, open-architecture platform, with its various advanced AI technology models, assists state governments in sustainable industry recovery and helps them take informed decisions to reopen their economies in a phased manner.

The dashboard will provide a covid-19 summary, source analysis, testing summary, bed occupancy and availability by district.

The platform will allow real-time streaming of data about the pandemic across regions and states in the country, and get this data from public sources including select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards.

Sharing his thoughts on the platform, CN Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister, Karnataka said, “In these testing times, technology innovation has been our greatest ally. Using innovative technology solutions to fight the pandemic, we are taking a huge step towards showcasing the country’s capacity to solve real-time issues in any environment."

The launch is a collective effort of the Nasscom taskforce team, which includes companies such as Intel India, Fractal Analytics, Microsoft India, AWS, Mindtree Ltd, SAP Labs India, Infosys Ltd, Accenture, Wipro Ltd, Sprinklr, Tableau, Mapbox, among others.

Nasscom has already launched a covid-19 dashboard for the Telangana government and said it will deliver similar platforms to other states across the country.

