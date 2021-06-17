Nazara Technologies makes first acquisition post-IPO

“We operate across key gaming segments of premium Esports and gamified learning and have a strong presence in North America and India. Now if any of these entities will have to expand their footprint into newer geographies, they would like to acquire execution capabilities. And if we have to expand our business in the MENA region we will need publishing and hence the Publishme acquisition helps us in this strategic growth," said Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer, Nazara Technologies, in an interaction with Mint.

