Industry
New rules on dark patterns: how they may change your online shopping experience
Summary
- The CCPA has notified guidelines to stop online firms from force-selling, pushing unsolicited subscriptions and showing misleading ads
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has notified guidelines on dark patterns to stop online firms from force-selling, pushing unsolicited subscriptions and showing misleading ads. Mint explains how these guidelines may change online shopping.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more