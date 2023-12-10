New rules on dark patterns: how they may change your online shopping experience

What happens if firms fail to comply?

In June, the consumer affairs ministry said firms that are failing to comply with the guidelines will attract scrutiny. Regulations have been introduced to make it easier for consumers to apply for grievance redressal—including if the platforms forced buyers to pay for anything that they did not want. A national consumer helpline has also been set up to help users report such anomalies, if they are affected by any incident on e-commerce platforms. Going forward, user grievances against e-commerce platforms will be raised in court, unless the dispute is settled between a user and the platform.