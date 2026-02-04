Indian IT stocks take a beating as AI automation tools signal an agentic shift
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd were down big in early trade after American AI firm Palantir launched a new tool that threatens an important revenue stream of these companies.
