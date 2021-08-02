Ola Cabs founder and OLA Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal quipped that he may have to outsource techies jobs to Silicon Valley in California as the cost of hiring engineers goes up in India's own Silicon Valley - Bengaluru.

"Engineering hiring situation in Bengaluru - thinking of offshoring some work to a lower cost center in SF, Bay Area!," he tweeted.

Bhavish is referring to the unfolding demand and supply gap for the specialised workforce in the labour market in India. According to a Mint report, IT companies are now re-configuring their hiring strategy. They are removing the salary and the location filters on the job portal listing to widen the pool of candidates.

Techies are also getting poached by companies from the US with fat pay packets.

Last month, fintech startup BharatPe announced that it will offer a host of incentives to new joiners. It includes a holiday in Dubai, a range of premium bikes, and newly-launched Apple gadgets. The company said that it aggressively wants to expand its 'Tech Team' by almost three times by FY22.

Top IT services firm HCL tech recently announced that is planning to give Mercedes-Benz cars to top performers.

Bhavish's concerns are also echoed by like-minded entrepreneurs. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, a fintech firm, had recently tweeted. “Salary expectation is at an all-time high. Young talent with good work ethics is getting amazing offers. It is better to hire expensive, great talent and be tough in their evaluation than to hire average and end up never letting them go because you can't find talent at that salary."

The talent hunt by the internet startups is also quintessential for their survival as Cred founder, Kunal Shah, points out, "Remote working has converted all talent into global talent. If local companies won’t compete globally, they’ll lose top talent to global companies who’ll hire locally."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.