ONDC partners with Google, Meta to reach small businesses
The move will help the service scale up its net transactions per month among consumers and large enterprises alike
Ministry of commerce-backed e-commerce protocol Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday announced two separate partnerships with Google and Meta, to expand its outreach to small businesses through Google Maps and WhatsApp. This, in turn, will help the service scale up its net transactions per month among consumers and large enterprises alike.