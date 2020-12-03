Outsourcing budget in digital, cloud to increase in 12-18 months: Nasscom

“We are at an inflection point. While the pandemic has had an impacted on the lives and livelihood, it has also acted as a catalyst for change…Covid will only help in accelerating the technology trends we are seeing today…The industry has seen good growth in Q1 and Q2 and we believe in the next 12-18 months, the opportunity in front of us is huge," said U.B. Pravin Rao, Nasscom chairman & chief operating officer of Infosys Ltd.