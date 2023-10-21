Q2 results review: Major players report soft earnings; what's the road ahead for IT sector?
IT Q2 results: Experts are not very optimistic about the near-term prospects of the Indian IT players because of the prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty in the US and Europe.
Q2 results: Major Indian IT companies, including TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro have reported subdued earnings for the July-September quarter (Q2) due to the impact of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, which have resulted in reduced discretionary spending in critical markets.