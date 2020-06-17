Qualcomm launches 5G chipset for cheaper smartphones

MUMBAI: Chipset manufacturer, Qualcomm Technologies Inc announced its first 5G chipset in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, which is likely to support low-end device makers seeking to launch 5G ready smartphones. The new platform is designed to make 5G user experiences broadly available around the world, though it will only support the slower sub-6GHz versions of 5G, not the faster milimetre wave standard.

MUMBAI: Chipset manufacturer, Qualcomm Technologies Inc announced its first 5G chipset in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, which is likely to support low-end device makers seeking to launch 5G ready smartphones. The new platform is designed to make 5G user experiences broadly available around the world, though it will only support the slower sub-6GHz versions of 5G, not the faster milimetre wave standard.

Snapdragon 690 also supports remarkable on-device artificial intelligence (AI) and vibrant entertainment experiences, said the company. Manufacturers such as HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, SHARP, TCL and Wingtech, among others, are expected to announce smartphones powered by Snapdragon 690.

Devices based on this chipset are expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2020. With the addition of th chipset, there will be more than 1,800 devices either announced or in the development phase in the 6-series.

“With over 375 5G designs launched or in development to date using Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G solutions, we are driving the proliferation of 5G across multiple tiers to make the next generation of camera, artificial intelligence, and gaming experiences more broadly available," said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“Driving the expansion of 5G into the Snapdragon 6-series has the potential to make 5G accessible to more than 2 billion smartphone users around the world," Amon added. The Snapdragon 690 brings many of the most in-demand premium mobile experiences to the 6- series for the first time including 4K HDR (true 10-bit) support to capture over a billion shades of colour and snapshots at up to 192 megapixels.

It also hold up 120hz displays for fast refresh rates and smooth UI (user interface) experiences. Also, 5G connectivity will give gamers better access to cloud-based, multi-player games virtually anytime, anywhere. Snapdragon 690 is equipped with the latest fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine, enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences, said Qualcomm.

“Just like the Android experience on our Nokia smartphones, our take on 5G is also future proofed. Earlier this year, we were the first manufacturer to leverage the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Modular Platform in a smartphone, delivering on our vision of a truly future-proof global 5G experience with the Nokia 8.3 5G," said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global.

