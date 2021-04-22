BENGALURU : IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Thursday appointed Rekha M. Menon, chairperson and senior managing director at Accenture in India, as its chairperson for 2021-22. With this, she becomes the first woman to take on the role of chairperson for Nasscom in its 30-year history.

Menon, earlier the vice chairperson, succeeds U.B. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys Ltd, who served as chairman of Nasscom for 2020-21.

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Krishnan Ramanujam, head of Business & Technology services, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd as their vice chairperson for 2021-22.

“The ongoing covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world. As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the Nasscom executive council and its members to drive our industry’s long-term growth," said Menon.

In line with the evolving industry dynamics, the newly-appointed leadership along with president Debjani Ghosh, will spearhead the industry in its digital transformation journey, with the imperatives of making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalyzing innovation, and developing a favourable policy ecosystem, Nasscom said.

In addition to this, Nasscom also announced its new executive council which comprises industry sectors such as engineering research and development (ER&D), business process management (BPM), IT services, global capability centres (GCC), small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The new executive council will play a strategic role in enabling India’s tech sector to take leadership on the global map through focused initiatives and programmes. The list of executive Council has 40% representation by women leaders.

