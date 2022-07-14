Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel pressed for expediting the resolution of the vexed double taxation issue affecting Indian tech firms operating in Australia, during the meeting with the visiting Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook in New Delhi on Thursday. The resolution of the double taxation issue was agreed under the India-Australia interim trade pact concluded in April. The pact called India Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) is yet to come into effect.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}