Revenue momentum of IT companies likely to continue in Q3

BENGALURU : The revenue momentum of top IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, is expected to continue in the quarter ended December, despite it being a seasonally weak quarter due to increased holidays and furloughs in the US and Europe, key markets for these firms.

The companies are likely to report steady sequential revenue growth on the back of broad-based demand recovery, ramp-up of large deals, strong deal wins and continued traction in digital, according to brokerage firm Emkay Research.

“Indian IT companies are poised to turn in the best Q3 in a decade given highest-ever order books, marked revenue acceleration, margin expansion, and ongoing outlook upgrades," Edelweiss Securities said in pre-earnings note.

The increased demand for cloud and digital is driving industry-wide acceleration in revenue growth from 9-10% in pre-pandemic period to 12-13% in FY22 and 14-16% thereafter through FY27, said Edelweiss. “We also estimate industry margins over the next five years would be at least 300 basis points higher than pre-pandemic led by work-from-anywhere savings and lower non-business travel costs."

Tier-1 IT services players have won some large digital transformation deals in recent months which will drive revenue growth for them. In December, Infosys signed a large deal estimated at about $3 billion with German automotive major Daimler AG. This win follows the $1.5-billion Vanguard deal that Infosys bagged in August. Wipro too signed a deal with German retailer Metro AG with an estimated deal value of up to $1 billion across 9 years.

Global IT major Accenture, which follows a September-August fiscal, raised its FY21 guidance from 4-6%, including acquisitions, up from earlier guidance of 2-5% on the back of market share gains and a relatively better outlook. “Accenture’s FY21 guidance implies that double-digit growth in FY22 for Indian IT service players is quite realistic," Nirmal Bang Equities said.

For the third quarter ended December, Edelweiss Securities expects the top two IT services firms TCS and Infosys to report dollar revenue growth of 4% and 5% q-o-q respectively, in constant currency. While Wipro’s dollar revenue is expected to grow 3.1% q-o-q in constant currency, HCL Technologies is likely to post dollar revenue growth of 3.5% q-o-q in constant currency.

All of these companies are expected to benefit from the core transformation of clients and higher adoption of cloud and digital. Increase in offshoring and cost rationalization initiatives will continue to help these companies improve margins.

“Considering the improved productivity and seamless execution during these covid times, we expect the offshoring trend to witness improved traction. This coupled with rationalisation of subcontracting cost, automation, pyramid rationalisation and higher digital value will help IT companies maintain margin defensibility despite headwinds like wage hikes, higher travel & other discretionary spends," ICICI Securities said.

During the earnings season, investors will watch out for the outlook on IT spends in 2021, the impact the second and third waves of the pandemic in the US and Europe would have on sectors such as travel & hospitality, the extent of margin compression in FY22 and beyond as operations normalize, and pipeline of large deals.

