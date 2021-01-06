Revenue momentum of IT companies likely to continue in Q3

Tier-1 IT services players have won some large digital transformation deals in recent months which will drive revenue growth for them. In December, Infosys signed a large deal estimated at about $3 billion with German automotive major Daimler AG. This win follows the $1.5-billion Vanguard deal that Infosys bagged in August. Wipro too signed a deal with German retailer Metro AG with an estimated deal value of up to $1 billion across 9 years.