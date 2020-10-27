SAP casts a cloud over software

SAP’s woes aren’t necessarily universal. For example, the European software giant is heavily exposed to the drop in business travel through its Concur expense-accounting and travel-booking platform. But the company also noted on Monday’s conference call that a lot of businesses are cutting back on their spending as the pandemic rages on. Thus, SAP says “it is prudent to assume a more gradual recovery" relative to earlier expectations that business would recover in the latter half of this year.