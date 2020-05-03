Security lapse in Jio exposes user data from covid-19 symptom checker

A security lapse has exposed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's covid-19 symptom checker database, which includes millions of user generated self-test data along with their geolocation, security researcher Anurag Sen told TechCrunch that later alerted Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Jio has pulled down the system hosting the database.

A Jio spokesperson told TechCrunch that the logging server was to monitor performance of the website, which was intended for people to conduct self-checks on a limited basis to see if they had any covid-19 symptoms.

Mint has also written to Jio for details on the security lapse and is awaiting their response.

During his research, Sen found that the self-test data logged in the database included records of whether people were taking the test themselves or for someone in their families along with their age and gender information.

It also logged information on the browser version, operating system and even geolocation (if a user had granted the platform access to phone’s location data). Also, records of users who signed up and created a profile on the platform along with their answers to the self text questions were also found on the database.

“A security lapse at Indian telecom giant Jio exposed one of its databases storing records of users' coronavirus self-check results. Some records also contained a user's precise geolocation," Sen said on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

It appears that the information on the database was accessible without a password and this allowed Sen to see the content. This means others could have seen it too. So far there have been no reports of the misuse of the data.

As the disease began to spread outside China, many tech firms came forward with their symptom checker apps and websites to help people screen themselves by answering a few questions.

Jio’s platform was launched on 25 March, the day when India went into a nationwide lockdown. The database had records logged from 17 April to May 1, when it was finally pulled down, Sen found.

Jio’s symptom checker can be accessed directly on a web browser or in the MyJio app.

